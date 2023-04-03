On Monday, Tyler O'Neill (on the back of going 0-for-1) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Charlie Morton. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Blue Jays.

Tyler O'Neill Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Braves Starter: Charlie Morton
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Tyler O'Neill At The Plate (2022)

  • O'Neill hit .228 with 11 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 38 walks.
  • O'Neill had a base hit in 54 out of 96 games last year (56.3%), with multiple hits in 19 of those games (19.8%).
  • He homered in 13.5% of his games in 2022 (13 of 96), including 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 34.4% of his 96 games a year ago, O'Neill picked up an RBI (33 times). He also had 15 games with multiple RBIs (15.6%), and three or more RBIs in eight games.
  • He scored in 44 of 96 games last year (45.8%), including 10 multi-run games (10.4%).

Tyler O'Neill Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
48 GP 46
.224 AVG .231
.315 OBP .302
.362 SLG .418
9 XBH 17
6 HR 8
32 RBI 26
47/19 K/BB 56/19
6 SB 8
Home Away
50 GP 46
27 (54.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 27 (58.7%)
7 (14.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 12 (26.1%)
22 (44.0%) Games w/1+ Run 22 (47.8%)
6 (12.0%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (15.2%)
18 (36.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 15 (32.6%)

Braves Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Braves pitching staff was second in the big leagues last season with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Braves' 3.45 team ERA ranked fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Braves allowed the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (148 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Morton gets the call to start for the Braves, his first of the season.
  • The 39-year-old right-hander last appeared Saturday, Oct. 15 against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he started and went two innings.
  • He ranked 38th in ERA (4.34), 35th in WHIP (1.233), and sixth in K/9 (10.7) among qualified pitchers in MLB action last year.
