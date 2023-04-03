Tommy Edman -- 1-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Atlanta Braves, with Charlie Morton on the hill, on April 3 at 7:45 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Blue Jays.

Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023

Monday, April 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Braves Starter: Charlie Morton

Charlie Morton TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tommy Edman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Tommy Edman At The Plate (2022)

Edman hit .265 with 31 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs and 48 walks.

Edman picked up a base hit in 102 of 155 games last year (65.8%), with multiple hits in 41 of those contests (26.5%).

In 13 of 155 games last year, he homered (8.4%). He went deep in 2.1% of his trips to the dish in 2022.

Edman picked up an RBI in 41 of 155 games last season (26.5%), including 13 occasions when he drove in multiple runs (8.4%). He had three or more RBIs in three games.

He scored a run in 44.5% of his games last year (69 of 155), with two or more runs on 21 occasions (13.5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 75 GP 75 .276 AVG .254 .320 OBP .332 .416 SLG .385 24 XBH 24 8 HR 5 28 RBI 29 47/17 K/BB 64/31 19 SB 13 Home Away 79 GP 76 52 (65.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 50 (65.8%) 22 (27.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 19 (25.0%) 36 (45.6%) Games w/1+ Run 33 (43.4%) 8 (10.1%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (6.6%) 21 (26.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 20 (26.3%)

Braves Pitching Rankings (2022)