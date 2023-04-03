Paul Goldschmidt Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Braves - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 2-for-4 in his last game, Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals take on the Atlanta Braves (who will hand the ball to Charlie Morton) at 7:45 PM ET on Monday.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last game against the Blue Jays.
Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Braves Starter: Charlie Morton
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate (2022)
- Goldschmidt put up 178 hits and a .405 on-base percentage while slugging .578.
- Among qualifying hitters last season, he ranked third in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranked fifth and he was third in slugging.
- Goldschmidt got a base hit in 111 of 153 games last year (72.5%), with at least two hits in 49 of those contests (32.0%).
- He went yard in 32 games a year ago (out of 153 opportunities, 20.9%), going deep in 5.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Goldschmidt drove in a run in 36.6% of his games last year (56 of 153), with two or more RBIs in 35 of those games (22.9%). He had three or more RBIs in 16 games.
- In 78 of 153 games last season (51.0%) he touched home plate, and in 25 of those games (16.3%) he scored more than once.
Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|76
|GP
|74
|.347
|AVG
|.290
|.441
|OBP
|.370
|.653
|SLG
|.507
|39
|XBH
|37
|22
|HR
|13
|67
|RBI
|48
|62/46
|K/BB
|79/34
|4
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|79
|GP
|74
|59 (74.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|52 (70.3%)
|26 (32.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|23 (31.1%)
|44 (55.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|34 (45.9%)
|21 (26.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|11 (14.9%)
|34 (43.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|22 (29.7%)
Braves Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Braves had a collective 9.7 K/9 last season, the second-best in the league.
- The Braves' 3.45 team ERA ranked fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Braves gave up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (148 total, 0.9 per game).
- Morton makes his first start of the season for the Braves.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, Oct. 15, the 39-year-old right-hander started the game and went two innings against the Philadelphia Phillies.
- Last year he ranked 38th in ERA (4.34), 35th in WHIP (1.233), and sixth in K/9 (10.7) among qualified pitchers in the majors.
