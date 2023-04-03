The St. Louis Cardinals and Nolan Arenado, who went 1-for-4 with an RBI last time in action, take on Charlie Morton and the Atlanta Braves at Busch Stadium, Monday at 7:45 PM ET.

Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Braves Starter: Charlie Morton
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Nolan Arenado At The Plate (2022)

  • Arenado hit .293 with 42 doubles, a triple, 30 home runs and 55 walks.
  • Among qualifying hitters in baseball last season, his batting average ranked 18th, his on-base percentage ranked 26th, and he was fourth in the league in slugging.
  • Arenado picked up at least one hit 101 times last year in 150 games played (67.3%), including multiple hits on 46 occasions (30.7%).
  • He homered in 19.3% of his games in 2022 (29 of 150), including 4.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • Arenado picked up an RBI in 59 games last season out 150 (39.3%), including 30 multi-RBI outings (20.0%). He drove in three or more runs in 11 games.
  • He came around to score in 40.0% of his games last year (60 of 150), with two or more runs on 14 occasions (9.3%).

Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
75 GP 73
.282 AVG .303
.353 OBP .369
.509 SLG .556
34 XBH 39
14 HR 16
50 RBI 53
30/29 K/BB 42/26
3 SB 2
Home Away
77 GP 73
50 (64.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 51 (69.9%)
19 (24.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 27 (37.0%)
31 (40.3%) Games w/1+ Run 29 (39.7%)
14 (18.2%) Games w/1+ HR 15 (20.5%)
31 (40.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 28 (38.4%)

Braves Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Braves pitching staff was second in MLB last season with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Braves' 3.45 team ERA ranked fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Braves gave up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (148 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Morton will make his first start of the season for the Braves.
  • The 39-year-old righty started and threw two innings in his last appearance on Saturday, Oct. 15 against the Philadelphia Phillies.
  • He ranked 38th in ERA (4.34), 35th in WHIP (1.233), and sixth in K/9 (10.7) among qualified pitchers in the majors last year.
