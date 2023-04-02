The St. Louis Cardinals and Willson Contreras, who went 2-for-4 last time out, battle Chris Bassitt and the Toronto Blue Jays at Busch Stadium, Sunday at 2:15 PM ET.

Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Willson Contreras At The Plate (2022)

  • Contreras hit .243 with 23 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 45 walks.
  • Contreras picked up at least one hit 66 times last year in 113 games played (58.4%), including multiple hits on 28 occasions (24.8%).
  • He hit a home run in 20 games a year ago (out of 113 opportunities, 17.7%), leaving the ballpark in 4.5% of his trips to home plate.
  • Contreras picked up an RBI in 39 games last season out of 113 (34.5%), including multiple RBIs in 8.8% of those games (10 times) and three or more RBIs on five occasions..
  • In 47 of 113 games last year (41.6%) he touched home plate, and in 15 of those games (13.3%) he scored more than once.

Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
59 GP 54
.259 AVG .224
.362 OBP .335
.459 SLG .474
23 XBH 24
10 HR 12
33 RBI 22
55/24 K/BB 48/21
4 SB 0
Home Away
59 GP 54
38 (64.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 28 (51.9%)
14 (23.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 14 (25.9%)
28 (47.5%) Games w/1+ Run 19 (35.2%)
9 (15.3%) Games w/1+ HR 11 (20.4%)
20 (33.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 19 (35.2%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Blue Jays pitching staff was 12th in MLB last season with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Blue Jays had a 3.88 team ERA that ranked 14th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Blue Jays surrendered 180 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 20th in baseball.
  • Bassitt will make his first start of the season for the Blue Jays.
  • In his last appearance on Sunday, Oct. 9, the 34-year-old righty started the game and went four innings against the San Diego Padres.
  • Among qualified pitchers in MLB last season he ranked 28th in ERA (3.42), 23rd in WHIP (1.145), and 23rd in K/9 (8.3).
