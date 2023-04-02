Tommy Edman Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Blue Jays - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 7:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Tommy Edman -- 1-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Chris Bassitt on the hill, on April 2 at 2:15 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Blue Jays.
Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Tommy Edman At The Plate (2022)
- Edman hit .265 with 31 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs and 48 walks.
- Edman had a hit in 102 of 155 games a year ago, with multiple hits in 41 of those games.
- In 13 of 155 games last year, he left the yard (8.4%). He went deep in 2.1% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
- In 26.5% of his games a year ago (41 of 155), Edman drove home a run. In 13 of those games (8.4%) he recorded two or more RBIs, and he had three or more in three contests.
- He crossed the plate in 69 of 155 games last season (44.5%), including scoring more than once in 13.5% of his games (21 times).
Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|75
|GP
|75
|.276
|AVG
|.254
|.320
|OBP
|.332
|.416
|SLG
|.385
|24
|XBH
|24
|8
|HR
|5
|28
|RBI
|29
|47/17
|K/BB
|64/31
|19
|SB
|13
|Home
|Away
|79
|GP
|76
|52 (65.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|50 (65.8%)
|22 (27.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|19 (25.0%)
|36 (45.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|33 (43.4%)
|8 (10.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (6.6%)
|21 (26.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|20 (26.3%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff last season ranked 12th in the big leagues.
- The Blue Jays had the 14th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.88).
- Blue Jays pitchers combined to surrender 180 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 20th in baseball.
- Bassitt will make his first start of the season for the Blue Jays.
- The 34-year-old righty started and threw four innings when he last appeared on Sunday, Oct. 9 against the San Diego Padres.
- Last year he ranked 28th in ERA (3.42), 23rd in WHIP (1.145), and 23rd in K/9 (8.3) among qualified pitchers in MLB.
