Paul Goldschmidt Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Blue Jays - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 7:27 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, Paul Goldschmidt (on the back of going 2-for-4) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Bassitt. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last appearance against the Blue Jays.
Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate (2022)
- Goldschmidt had 178 hits and a .405 OBP while slugging .578.
- Among qualified batters in MLB action last year, he ranked third in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.
- Goldschmidt reached base via a hit in 111 of 153 games last season (72.5%), including multiple hits in 32.0% of those games (49 of them).
- Including the 153 games he played in last season, he hit a long ball in 32 of them (20.9%), taking the pitcher deep in 5.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Goldschmidt drove in a run in 56 games last season out of 153 (36.6%), including multiple RBIs in 22.9% of those games (35 times) and three or more RBIs on 16 occasions..
- He touched home plate in 51.0% of his 153 games last season, with two or more runs in 16.3% of those games (25).
Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|76
|GP
|74
|.347
|AVG
|.290
|.441
|OBP
|.370
|.653
|SLG
|.507
|39
|XBH
|37
|22
|HR
|13
|67
|RBI
|48
|62/46
|K/BB
|79/34
|4
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|79
|GP
|74
|59 (74.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|52 (70.3%)
|26 (32.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|23 (31.1%)
|44 (55.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|34 (45.9%)
|21 (26.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|11 (14.9%)
|34 (43.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|22 (29.7%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays had a collective 8.7 K/9 last season, which ranked 12th in the league.
- The Blue Jays had a 3.88 team ERA that ranked 14th across all league pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combined to surrender 180 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (20th in baseball).
- Bassitt will start for the Blue Jays, his first this season.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, Oct. 9, the 34-year-old right-hander started the game and went four innings against the San Diego Padres.
- He ranked 28th in ERA (3.42), 23rd in WHIP (1.145), and 23rd in K/9 (8.3) among qualified pitchers in the majors last season.
