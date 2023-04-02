How to Watch the Grizzlies vs. Bulls Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 8:34 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Chicago Bulls (37-40) will look to Zach LaVine (15th in NBA, 24.9 points per game) when they try to knock off Ja Morant (10th in league, 26.6) and the Memphis Grizzlies (49-28) on April 2, 2023 at United Center.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Bulls and Grizzlies.
Grizzlies vs. Bulls Game Info
- When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: Bally Sports
Grizzlies Stats Insights
- The Grizzlies are shooting 47.4% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 46.8% the Bulls allow to opponents.
- Memphis is 33-9 when it shoots higher than 46.8% from the field.
- The Grizzlies are the third-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bulls sit at 20th.
- The Grizzlies score 116.8 points per game, only 4.6 more points than the 112.2 the Bulls allow.
- When Memphis scores more than 112.2 points, it is 39-8.
Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison
- In home games, the Grizzlies are scoring 6.3 more points per game (119.8) than they are away from home (113.5).
- Defensively Memphis has been better in home games this year, giving up 109.2 points per game, compared to 116 away from home.
- At home, the Grizzlies are draining 0.8 more treys per game (12.2) than when playing on the road (11.4). They also sport a better three-point percentage at home (35.2%) compared to away from home (34.6%).
Grizzlies Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Steven Adams
|Out
|Knee
|John Konchar
|Questionable
|Hip
|Brandon Clarke
|Out For Season
|Achilles
|Ziaire Williams
|Out
|Foot/Ankle
|Vince Williams Jr.
|Questionable
|Shoulder
