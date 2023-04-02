The Chicago Bulls (37-40) will look to Zach LaVine (15th in NBA, 24.9 points per game) when they try to knock off Ja Morant (10th in league, 26.6) and the Memphis Grizzlies (49-28) on April 2, 2023 at United Center.

Grizzlies vs. Bulls Game Info

When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: Bally Sports

Grizzlies Stats Insights

The Grizzlies are shooting 47.4% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 46.8% the Bulls allow to opponents.

Memphis is 33-9 when it shoots higher than 46.8% from the field.

The Grizzlies are the third-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bulls sit at 20th.

The Grizzlies score 116.8 points per game, only 4.6 more points than the 112.2 the Bulls allow.

When Memphis scores more than 112.2 points, it is 39-8.

Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison

In home games, the Grizzlies are scoring 6.3 more points per game (119.8) than they are away from home (113.5).

Defensively Memphis has been better in home games this year, giving up 109.2 points per game, compared to 116 away from home.

At home, the Grizzlies are draining 0.8 more treys per game (12.2) than when playing on the road (11.4). They also sport a better three-point percentage at home (35.2%) compared to away from home (34.6%).

Grizzlies Injuries