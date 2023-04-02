A pair of the NBA's best scorers square off when Ja Morant (10th, 26.6 PPG) and the Memphis Grizzlies (49-28) visit Zach LaVine (15th, 24.9 PPG) and the Chicago Bulls (37-40) on Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and BSSE. The Grizzlies are 3-point favorites.

Grizzlies vs. Bulls Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and BSSE

NBCS-CHI and BSSE Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

Grizzlies vs. Bulls Score Prediction

Prediction: - Bulls 115 - Grizzlies 114

Spread & Total Prediction for Grizzlies vs. Bulls

Pick ATS: Bulls (+ 3)

Bulls (+ 3) Pick OU: Under (230)



The Bulls have put together a 40-37-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 36-37-4 mark of the Grizzlies.

When the spread is set as 3 or more this season, Memphis (24-21-4) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (49%) than Chicago (15-13) does as the underdog (53.6%).

Memphis and its opponents have exceeded the over/under 44.2% of the time this season (34 out of 77). That's more often than Chicago and its opponents have (33 out of 77).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Grizzlies are 46-14, a better record than the Bulls have recorded (18-26) as moneyline underdogs.

Grizzlies Performance Insights

Offensively, Memphis is averaging 116.8 points per game (eighth-ranked in league). It is ceding 112.5 points per contest at the other end of the court (10th-ranked).

The Grizzlies are dishing out 25.7 assists per game, which ranks them 11th in the NBA in 2022-23.

So far this season, the Grizzlies are making 11.8 three-pointers per game (17th-ranked in NBA) and are shooting 34.9% (23rd-ranked) from beyond the arc.

Of the shots taken by Memphis in 2022-23, 63.3% of them have been two-pointers (73% of the team's made baskets) and 36.7% have been from beyond the arc (27%).

