The Chicago Bulls (37-40) will turn to Zach LaVine (24.9 points per game, 15th in NBA) when they try to knock off Ja Morant (26.6, 10th) and the Memphis Grizzlies (49-28) on Sunday, April 2, 2023 at United Center. The matchup tips at 3:30 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and BSSE.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Grizzlies vs. Bulls matchup.

Grizzlies vs. Bulls Game Info

Date: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and BSSE

NBCS-CHI and BSSE Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

Grizzlies vs. Bulls Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Grizzlies vs. Bulls Betting Trends

The Grizzlies are outscoring opponents by 4.3 points per game with a +333 scoring differential overall. They put up 116.8 points per game (eighth in the NBA) and allow 112.5 per outing (10th in the league).

The Bulls' +91 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 1.2 points per game) is a result of putting up 113.4 points per game (19th in NBA) while allowing 112.2 per outing (seventh in league).

These two teams score 230.2 points per game combined, 0.2 more than this game's over/under.

Combined, these teams surrender 224.7 points per game, 5.3 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

Memphis is 35-37-5 ATS this season.

Chicago has covered 38 times in 77 matchups with a spread this season.

Grizzlies and Bulls NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Grizzlies +1400 +600 -10000 Bulls +100000 +25000 -

