Dylan Carlson Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Blue Jays - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, Dylan Carlson (on the back of going 0-for-0) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Bassitt. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.
Dylan Carlson Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Looking to place a prop bet on Dylan Carlson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Dylan Carlson At The Plate (2022)
- Carlson hit .236 with 30 doubles, four triples, eight home runs and 46 walks.
- Carlson reached base via a hit in 73 of 130 games last season (56.2%), including multiple hits in 19.2% of those games (25 of them).
- He homered in eight of 130 games in 2022 (6.2%), including 1.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 31 of 130 games last year (23.8%), Carlson picked up an RBI, and nine of those games (6.9%) included more than one RBI. He had three or more RBIs in two contests.
- He crossed the plate in 47 of 130 games last year (36.2%), including scoring more than once in 7.7% of his games (10 times).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Dylan Carlson Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|64
|.249
|AVG
|.226
|.342
|OBP
|.295
|.431
|SLG
|.336
|23
|XBH
|19
|5
|HR
|3
|26
|RBI
|16
|48/27
|K/BB
|46/19
|3
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|65
|36 (55.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|37 (56.9%)
|11 (16.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|14 (21.5%)
|26 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|21 (32.3%)
|5 (7.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (4.6%)
|19 (29.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|12 (18.5%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff last season ranked 12th in the big leagues.
- The Blue Jays had a 3.88 team ERA that ranked 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays allowed 180 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 20th in baseball.
- Bassitt will take the mound to start for the Blue Jays, his first of the season.
- The 34-year-old right-hander started and threw four innings when he last appeared on Sunday, Oct. 9 against the San Diego Padres.
- Among qualified pitchers in the league last season he ranked 28th in ERA (3.42), 23rd in WHIP (1.145), and 23rd in K/9 (8.3).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.