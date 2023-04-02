Desmond Bane plus his Memphis Grizzlies teammates hit the court versus the Chicago Bulls at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday.

Last time out, which was on March 31, Bane posted 22 points, nine assists and three steals in a 108-94 win against the Clippers.

In this article we will break down Bane's prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.

Desmond Bane Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 20.5 21.4 22.1 Rebounds 4.5 4.9 4.7 Assists 4.5 4.3 4.8 PRA 29.5 30.6 31.6 PR 25.5 26.3 26.8 3PM 2.5 2.8 2.6



Looking to bet on one or more of Desmond Bane's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Desmond Bane Insights vs. the Bulls

Bane has taken 16.1 shots per game this season and made 7.7 per game, which account for 12.3% and 12.3%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's taken 6.9 threes per game, or 14.4% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Bane's opponents, the Bulls, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 101.4 possessions per game, while his Grizzlies average the seventh-most possessions per game with 104.2.

Defensively, the Bulls are ranked seventh in the league, allowing 112.2 points per game.

Giving up 42.9 rebounds per game, the Bulls are the 14th-ranked team in the league.

The Bulls give up 26.1 assists per game, 24th-ranked in the league.

The Bulls are the 27th-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 13.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Desmond Bane vs. the Bulls

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/7/2023 35 17 6 5 3 1 2

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Bane or any of his Grizzlies teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.