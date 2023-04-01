A Final Four matchup features the No. 4 seed UConn Huskies (29-8) and the No. 5 seed Miami Hurricanes (29-7) playing with a trip to the National Championship Game up for grabs on Saturday at NRG Stadium. UConn is a 5.5-point favorite in the NCAA Tournament contest, which begins at 8:49 PM on CBS. The over/under is 149.5 in the matchup.

UConn vs. Miami (FL) Odds & Info

  • Date: Saturday, April 1, 2023
  • Time: 8:49 PM ET
  • TV: CBS
  • Where: Houston, Texas
  • Venue: NRG Stadium
Favorite Spread Over/Under
UConn -5.5 149.5

UConn vs Miami (FL) Betting Records & Stats

  • The Huskies have a 22-9-0 record against the spread this season.
  • UConn has a record of 15-3, a 83.3% win rate, when it's favored by -250 or more by sportsbooks this season.
  • The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for the Huskies.
  • So far this season, Miami (FL) has compiled an 18-11-0 record against the spread.
  • This season, the Hurricanes have come away with a win four times in five chances when named as an underdog of at least +195 or longer on the moneyline.
  • Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Miami (FL) has a 33.9% chance of pulling out a win.

UConn vs. Miami (FL) Over/Under Stats

Games Over 149.5 % of Games Over 149.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
UConn 12 38.7% 78.8 158.4 64.4 136.3 143.2
Miami (FL) 17 53.1% 79.6 158.4 71.9 136.3 147

Additional UConn vs Miami (FL) Insights & Trends

  • UConn is 9-1 against the spread and 9-1 overall in its last 10 contests.
  • In their past 10 contests, the Huskies have gone over the total four times.
  • Miami (FL) is 6-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall over its last 10 contests.
  • In their past 10 contests, the Hurricanes have gone over the total six times.
  • The 78.8 points per game the Huskies record are 6.9 more points than the Hurricanes allow (71.9).
  • UConn has a 13-6 record against the spread and an 18-4 record overall when putting up more than 71.9 points.
  • The Hurricanes put up an average of 79.6 points per game, 15.2 more points than the 64.4 the Huskies allow.
  • When it scores more than 64.4 points, Miami (FL) is 14-9 against the spread and 24-6 overall.

UConn vs. Miami (FL) Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
UConn 22-9-0 14-6 19-12-0
Miami (FL) 18-11-0 3-0 15-17-0

UConn vs. Miami (FL) Home/Away Splits

UConn Miami (FL)
15-2 Home Record 16-1
5-5 Away Record 7-4
10-4-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0
3-4-0 Away ATS Record 7-2-0
83.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.4
70.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 75.2
11-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-5-0
3-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-9-0

