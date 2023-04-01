On Saturday, Tyler O'Neill (on the back of going 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Kevin Gausman. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.

In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Blue Jays.

Tyler O'Neill Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Tyler O'Neill At The Plate (2022)

  • O'Neill hit .228 with 11 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 38 walks.
  • In 56.3% of his games last season (54 of 96), O'Neill had a base hit, and in 19 of those games (19.8%) he recorded two or more hits.
  • He went yard in 13.5% of his games last year (13 of 96), and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 34.4% of his 96 games a year ago, O'Neill picked up an RBI (33 times). He also had 15 games with multiple RBIs (15.6%), and three or more RBIs in eight games.
  • He came around to score in 45.8% of his games last year (44 of 96), with two or more runs on 10 occasions (10.4%).

Tyler O'Neill Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
48 GP 46
.224 AVG .231
.315 OBP .302
.362 SLG .418
9 XBH 17
6 HR 8
32 RBI 26
47/19 K/BB 56/19
6 SB 8
Home Away
50 GP 46
27 (54.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 27 (58.7%)
7 (14.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 12 (26.1%)
22 (44.0%) Games w/1+ Run 22 (47.8%)
6 (12.0%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (15.2%)
18 (36.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 15 (32.6%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Blue Jays pitching staff ranked 12th in the league last season with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Blue Jays had a 3.88 team ERA that ranked 14th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Blue Jays surrendered 180 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 20th in baseball.
  • Gausman gets the call to start for the Blue Jays, his first this season.
  • The 32-year-old right-hander started and threw 5 2/3 innings when he last appeared on Saturday, Oct. 8 against the Seattle Mariners.
  • Last season he ranked 25th in ERA (3.35), 36th in WHIP (1.237), and seventh in K/9 (10.6) among qualified pitchers in the majors.
