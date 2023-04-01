On Saturday, Nolan Gorman (coming off going 1-for-3) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Kevin Gausman. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Nolan Gorman At The Plate (2022)

  • Gorman hit .226 with 13 doubles, 14 home runs and 28 walks.
  • Gorman got a hit in 48.9% of his 90 games last season, with at least two hits in 16.7% of them.
  • He hit a long ball in 13 of 90 games in 2022 (14.4%), including 4.5% of his trips to the dish.
  • Gorman drove in a run in 22 games last year out 90 (24.4%), including eight multi-RBI outings (8.9%). He drove in three or more runs in four games.
  • He scored in 33 of 90 games last season (36.7%), including scoring more than once in 8.9% of his games (eight times).

Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
44 GP 42
.212 AVG .241
.281 OBP .320
.390 SLG .453
14 XBH 13
6 HR 8
18 RBI 17
56/12 K/BB 47/16
0 SB 1
Home Away
46 GP 44
21 (45.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 23 (52.3%)
8 (17.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (15.9%)
14 (30.4%) Games w/1+ Run 19 (43.2%)
6 (13.0%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (15.9%)
11 (23.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (25.0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff last season ranked 12th in MLB.
  • The Blue Jays' 3.88 team ERA ranked 14th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Blue Jays pitchers combined to surrender 180 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 20th in baseball.
  • Gausman takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Blue Jays.
  • When he last appeared on Saturday, Oct. 8, the 32-year-old right-hander started the game and went 5 2/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners.
  • He ranked 25th in ERA (3.35), 36th in WHIP (1.237), and seventh in K/9 (10.6) among qualified pitchers in the majors last season.
