Lars Nootbaar Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Blue Jays - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 7:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The St. Louis Cardinals and Lars Nootbaar, who went 1-for-4 last time out, battle Kevin Gausman and the Toronto Blue Jays at Busch Stadium, Saturday at 2:15 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Lars Nootbaar At The Plate (2022)
- Nootbaar hit .228 with 16 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs and 52 walks.
- Nootbaar got a base hit in 53 out of 110 games last season (48.2%), with at least two hits in 12 of those games (10.9%).
- He took the pitcher deep in 12.7% of his games last season (110 in all), leaving the ballpark in 4% of his trips to the plate.
- Nootbaar picked up an RBI in 25.5% of his games last year (28 of 110), with more than one RBI in nine of those contests (8.2%). He had three or more RBIs in three games.
- In 41 of 110 games last season (37.3%) he scored, and in 10 of those games (9.1%) he scored two or more runs.
Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|52
|.184
|AVG
|.266
|.271
|OBP
|.399
|.346
|SLG
|.539
|10
|XBH
|23
|6
|HR
|8
|16
|RBI
|24
|35/16
|K/BB
|36/36
|1
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|57
|22 (41.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|31 (54.4%)
|4 (7.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (14.0%)
|15 (28.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|26 (45.6%)
|6 (11.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|8 (14.0%)
|11 (20.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|17 (29.8%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays had a collective 8.7 K/9 last season, which ranked 12th in the league.
- The Blue Jays had a 3.88 team ERA that ranked 14th across all league pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combined to give up 180 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 20th in baseball.
- Gausman will start for the Blue Jays, his first of the season.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, Oct. 8, the 32-year-old righty, started and went 5 2/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners.
- Among qualified pitchers in the majors last year he ranked 25th in ERA (3.35), 36th in WHIP (1.237), and seventh in K/9 (10.6).
