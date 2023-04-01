Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays (1-0) visit Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals (0-1) in an early-season contest at Busch Stadium on Saturday, April 1, with a start time of 2:15 PM ET.

The Blue Jays are listed as -135 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Cardinals (+115). The game's total has been set at 7.5 runs.

Cardinals vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Kevin Gausman - TOR (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Jack Flaherty - STL (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Cardinals vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Have the urge to put money on the Cardinals' game versus the Blue Jays but aren't sure where to begin? We're here to help. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Cardinals (+115) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Cardinals to beat the Blue Jays with those odds, and the Cardinals emerge with the victory, you'd get back $21.50.

And that's not all. There are lots of other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Tyler O'Neill get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many ways you can wager on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Cardinals vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

Last season, the Blue Jays were favored 133 times and won 78, or 58.6%, of those games.

The Blue Jays had a record of 59-33, a 64.1% win rate, when they were favored by -135 or more by oddsmakers last season.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for Toronto.

The Blue Jays averaged 1.2 homers per game when playing on the road last season (98 total in road contests).

Toronto slugged .428 with 3.2 extra-base hits per game in road contests.

The Cardinals came away with 28 wins in the 65 contests they were listed as the underdogs in last season.

Last season, the Cardinals came away with a win 10 times in 35 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or longer on the moneyline.

St. Louis averaged 1.2 homers per home game last season (98 total at home).

The Cardinals had a .421 slugging percentage and averaged three extra-base hits per game at home.

Cardinals vs. Blue Jays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Nolan Arenado 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+165) Paul Goldschmidt 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+200) Tyler O'Neill 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+225) Andrew Knizner 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+300) Nolan Gorman 0.5 (-115) 0.5 (-115) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+250)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Cardinals, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +2000 10th 1st Win NL Central -125 - 1st

Think the Cardinals can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for St. Louis and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.