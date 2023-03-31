How to Watch the South Carolina vs. Iowa Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the NCAA Tournament Final Four
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The No. 1 seed South Carolina Gamecocks (36-0) and No. 2 seed Iowa Hawkeyes (30-6) each try to secure a place in the NCAA Tournament National Championship when they meet in the Final Four on Friday at American Airlines Center, beginning at 9:30 PM, airing on ESPN.
South Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- TV: ESPN
South Carolina vs. Iowa Scoring Comparison
- The Hawkeyes' 87.6 points per game are 36.5 more points than the 51.1 the Gamecocks allow to opponents.
- Iowa is 23-6 when it scores more than 51.1 points.
- South Carolina has a 29-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 87.6 points.
- The Gamecocks put up 80.5 points per game, 9.6 more points than the 70.9 the Hawkeyes allow.
- South Carolina is 24-0 when scoring more than 70.9 points.
- Iowa is 18-0 when allowing fewer than 80.5 points.
- This season the Gamecocks are shooting 46.4% from the field, 6.6% higher than the Hawkeyes give up.
- The Hawkeyes' 51.2 shooting percentage from the field is 19.5 higher than the Gamecocks have given up.
South Carolina Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/19/2023
|South Florida
|W 76-45
|Colonial Life Arena
|3/25/2023
|UCLA
|W 59-43
|Bon Secours Wellness Arena
|3/27/2023
|Maryland
|W 86-75
|Bon Secours Wellness Arena
|3/31/2023
|Iowa
|-
|American Airlines Center
Iowa Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/19/2023
|Georgia
|W 74-66
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|3/24/2023
|Colorado
|W 87-77
|Climate Pledge Arena
|3/26/2023
|Louisville
|W 97-83
|Climate Pledge Arena
|3/31/2023
|South Carolina
|-
|American Airlines Center
