Grizzlies vs. Clippers: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 31
On Friday, March 31, 2023, the Memphis Grizzlies (48-28) take on the Los Angeles Clippers (41-36) at 8:00 PM ET on BSSE and BSSC.
In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Grizzlies vs. Clippers matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Grizzlies vs. Clippers Game Info
- Date: Friday, March 31, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSSC
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Venue: FedExForum
Grizzlies vs. Clippers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Grizzlies Moneyline
|Clippers Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Grizzlies (-5)
|236.5
|-200
|+170
|BetMGM
|Grizzlies (-5.5)
|236.5
|-210
|+170
|PointsBet
|Grizzlies (-6.5)
|234.5
|-278
|+230
Grizzlies vs. Clippers Betting Trends
- The Grizzlies average 116.9 points per game (eighth in the league) while giving up 112.7 per outing (11th in the NBA). They have a +319 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 4.2 points per game.
- The Clippers put up 113.3 points per game (20th in league) while allowing 112.8 per contest (12th in NBA). They have a +40 scoring differential.
- These teams are scoring 230.2 points per game between them, 6.3 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- These teams give up a combined 225.5 points per game, 11.0 fewer points than this contest's total.
- Memphis has won 34 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 42 times.
- Los Angeles has put together a 39-38-0 ATS record so far this year.
Grizzlies and Clippers NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Grizzlies
|+1400
|+600
|-10000
|Clippers
|+1800
|+800
|-900
