Luke Kennard and his Memphis Grizzlies teammates will hit the court versus the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

In a 113-108 win over the Magic (his last action) Kennard posted 16 points and five assists.

If you'd like to place a bet on Kennard's props, we break down his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Luke Kennard Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 8.7 13.4 Rebounds 2.5 2.5 3.3 Assists -- 1.5 2.4 PRA -- 12.7 19.1 PR 12.5 11.2 16.7 3PM 2.5 2.1 3.7



Luke Kennard Insights vs. the Clippers

Kennard's Grizzlies average 104.1 possessions per game, ninth-highest among NBA teams, while the Clippers have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 20th with 100.9 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Clippers have allowed 112.6 points per game, which is 11th-best in the NBA.

On the boards, the Clippers have conceded 43.1 rebounds per game, which puts them 15th in the league.

Looking at assists, the Clippers have given up 24.8 per game, 10th in the NBA.

The Clippers give up 12.3 made 3-pointers per game, 14th-ranked in the NBA.

Luke Kennard vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/5/2023 29 15 3 4 5 0 0

