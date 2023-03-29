The Memphis Grizzlies (48-27) have eight players on the injury report, including Jaren Jackson Jr., in their matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers (40-36) at FedExForum on Wednesday, March 29 at 8:00 PM ET.

The Grizzlies are coming off of a 113-108 victory over the Magic in their most recent outing on Tuesday. Desmond Bane scored a team-leading 31 points for the Grizzlies in the win.

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Steven Adams C Out Knee 8.6 11.6 2.3 Tyus Jones PG Questionable Foot 10.5 2.5 5.1 Jaren Jackson Jr. C Questionable Calf 17.9 6.7 0.9 John Konchar SG Questionable Hip 5.1 4.2 1.3 Brandon Clarke PF Out For Season Achilles 10.0 5.5 1.3 Desmond Bane SG Questionable Foot 21.4 5.0 4.2 Xavier Tillman PF Questionable Ankle 6.9 4.8 1.5 Ziaire Williams SF Out Foot/Ankle 5.2 2.1 0.7

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Los Angeles Clippers Injury Report Today

Clippers Injuries: Marcus Morris: Out (Illness), Norman Powell: Questionable (Shoulder), Paul George: Out (Leg), Brandon Boston Jr.: Out (Tailbone)

Grizzlies vs. Clippers Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: BSSE and BSSC

Grizzlies Season Insights

The Grizzlies score just 4.1 more points per game (116.7) than the Clippers allow their opponents to score (112.6).

Memphis is 39-7 when it scores more than 112.6 points.

The Grizzlies are tallying 122.3 points per contest over their last 10 games, compared to their season average of 116.7.

Memphis connects on 11.9 three-pointers per game (17th in the league) at a 35.1% rate (21st in NBA), compared to the 12.7 its opponents make, shooting 35.0% from beyond the arc.

The Grizzlies rank 15th in the league averaging 112.1 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are second, allowing 107.8 points per 100 possessions.

Grizzlies vs. Clippers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Clippers -1.5 231

Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.