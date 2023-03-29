Grizzlies vs. Clippers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Memphis Grizzlies (48-27) host the Los Angeles Clippers (40-36) after winning 12 home games in a row. The Grizzlies are favored by 4.5 points in the contest, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, March 29, 2023. The point total in the matchup is 233.5.
Grizzlies vs. Clippers Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: BSSE and BSSC
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Grizzlies
|-4.5
|233.5
Grizzlies Betting Records & Stats
- In 30 of 75 games this season, Memphis and its opponents have combined to total more than 233.5 points.
- Memphis' games this season have had an average of 229.0 points, 4.5 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- So far this season, the Grizzlies have compiled a 38-37-0 record against the spread.
- Memphis has won 45, or 77.6%, of the 58 games it has played as the favorite this season.
- Memphis has a record of 31-6, a 83.8% win rate, when it's favored by -190 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for the Grizzlies.
Grizzlies vs. Clippers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 233.5
|% of Games Over 233.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Grizzlies
|30
|40%
|116.7
|229.7
|112.3
|224.9
|231.0
|Clippers
|21
|27.6%
|113.0
|229.7
|112.6
|224.9
|224.3
Additional Grizzlies Insights & Trends
- The Grizzlies have gone 9-1 over their last 10 contests, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.
- The Grizzlies have hit the over in five of their past 10 contests.
- Memphis has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 24 times in 38 opportunities at home, and it has covered 14 times in 37 opportunities on the road.
- The Grizzlies put up 116.7 points per game, just 4.1 more points than the 112.6 the Clippers allow.
- When Memphis scores more than 112.6 points, it is 31-15 against the spread and 39-7 overall.
Grizzlies vs. Clippers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Grizzlies
|38-37
|23-19
|33-42
|Clippers
|38-38
|6-9
|35-41
Grizzlies vs. Clippers Point Insights
|Grizzlies
|Clippers
|116.7
|113.0
|9
|22
|31-15
|26-9
|39-7
|29-6
|112.3
|112.6
|7
|11
|29-14
|32-20
|34-9
|32-20
