The Memphis Grizzlies (48-27), on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET, look to build on a 12-game home winning streak when hosting the Los Angeles Clippers (40-36).

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Grizzlies vs. Clippers matchup in this article.

Grizzlies vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, March 29, 2023

Wednesday, March 29, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSSC

BSSE and BSSC Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

Grizzlies vs. Clippers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Grizzlies vs. Clippers Betting Trends

The Grizzlies outscore opponents by 4.4 points per game (scoring 116.7 points per game to rank ninth in the league while giving up 112.3 per outing to rank seventh in the NBA) and have a +328 scoring differential overall.

The Clippers put up 113 points per game (22nd in league) while giving up 112.6 per outing (11th in NBA). They have a +31 scoring differential.

The teams combine to score 229.7 points per game, 3.8 fewer points than this matchup's point total.

Opponents of these two teams combine to average 224.9 points per game, 8.6 fewer points than this contest's over/under.

Memphis has won 34 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 41 times.

Los Angeles is 38-38-0 ATS this year.

Grizzlies and Clippers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Grizzlies +1400 +600 -10000 Clippers +1800 +800 -699

