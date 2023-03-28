Santi Aldama and the rest of the Memphis Grizzlies will be facing the Orlando Magic on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.

In a 123-119 win over the Hawks (his most recent action) Aldama put up .

If you'd like to place a bet on Aldama's props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Santi Aldama Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 9.1 8.2 Rebounds 4.5 4.7 5.8 Assists -- 1.3 1.6 PRA -- 15.1 15.6 PR 14.5 13.8 14 3PM 1.5 1.3 0.9



Santi Aldama Insights vs. the Magic

This season, he's put up 7.2% of the Grizzlies' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 6.9 per contest.

He's taken 3.6 threes per game, or 10.2% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Aldama's opponents, the Magic, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 102.1 possessions per game, while his Grizzlies average 104.1 per game, which ranks 11th among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Magic are 17th in the NBA, allowing 114.2 points per contest.

On the boards, the Magic are sixth in the NBA, allowing 42 rebounds per game.

The Magic are the 21st-ranked squad in the league, conceding 25.9 assists per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Magic have given up 12.9 makes per game, 24th in the league.

Santi Aldama vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/5/2023 13 0 2 1 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.