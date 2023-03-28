Two hot teams meet when the Memphis Grizzlies (47-27) host the Orlando Magic (32-43) on March 28, 2023. The Grizzlies will put their six-game win streak on the line against the Magic, who have won three straight.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Grizzlies and Magic, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to fuboTV.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Grizzlies vs. Magic Game Info

When: Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Watch Grizzlies vs. Magic with fuboTV

Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.

Grizzlies Stats Insights

This season, the Grizzlies have a 47.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.3% lower than the 47.7% of shots the Magic's opponents have hit.

Memphis is 30-5 when it shoots higher than 47.7% from the field.

The Magic are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at second.

The 116.8 points per game the Grizzlies score are just 2.6 more points than the Magic give up (114.2).

Memphis has a 35-6 record when putting up more than 114.2 points.

Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison

The Grizzlies score 120 points per game at home, compared to 113.5 points per game in away games, a difference of 6.5 points per contest.

Defensively Memphis has been better in home games this season, allowing 108.8 points per game, compared to 116 on the road.

The Grizzlies are averaging 12.3 treys per game with a 35.5% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which is 0.9 more threes and 0.9% points better than they're averaging in road games (11.4 threes per game, 34.6% three-point percentage).

Grizzlies Injuries