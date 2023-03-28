How to Watch the Blues vs. Canucks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 28
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The St. Louis Blues will host the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday, March 28, with the Canucks victorious in three consecutive games.
You can turn on ESPN+, BSMW, and SNP to see the Canucks look to defeat the Blues.
Blues Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SNP
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri
Blues vs. Canucks Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|2/23/2023
|Blues
|Canucks
|3-2 (F/OT) VAN
|12/19/2022
|Canucks
|Blues
|5-1 STL
Blues Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Blues are giving up 266 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank 27th in league play.
- The Blues rank 19th in the league with 233 goals scored (3.2 per game).
- Over the last 10 games, the Blues have claimed 75.0% of the possible points with a 6-3-1 record.
- On the defensive end, the Blues have allowed 3.3 goals per game (33 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 4.3 goals-per-game average (43 total) during that time.
Blues Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jordan Kyrou
|70
|33
|34
|67
|50
|48
|41.7%
|Pavel Buchnevich
|58
|24
|40
|64
|29
|31
|33.5%
|Robert Thomas
|69
|16
|46
|62
|39
|63
|53.2%
|Brayden Schenn
|73
|21
|36
|57
|42
|34
|46.6%
|Justin Faulk
|73
|9
|30
|39
|50
|47
|-
Canucks Stats & Trends
- The Canucks have conceded 265 total goals this season (3.6 per game), 26th in the NHL.
- The Canucks have 245 goals this season (3.4 per game), 11th in the NHL.
- Over the past 10 games, the Canucks have claimed 90.0% of the possible points with an 8-2-0 record.
- On the defensive end, the Canucks have allowed 21 goals (2.1 per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.6 goals-per-game average (36 total) over that time.
Canucks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Elias Pettersson
|71
|35
|58
|93
|43
|54
|43.6%
|Jonathan Tanner Miller
|72
|29
|44
|73
|45
|50
|54.2%
|Quinn Hughes
|69
|5
|64
|69
|40
|50
|100%
|Andrei Kuzmenko
|72
|35
|31
|66
|23
|29
|-
|Brock Boeser
|65
|15
|34
|49
|19
|22
|39.6%
