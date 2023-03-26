The No. 9 seed Miami Hurricanes (22-12) play in an NCAA Tournament Elite Eight matchup with the No. 3 seed LSU Lady Tigers (31-2) on Sunday at Bon Secours Wellness Arena, airing on ESPN beginning at 7:00 PM, with the winner moving on to the Final Four from the N/A Region bracket.

LSU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina

TV: ESPN

LSU vs. Miami (FL) Scoring Comparison

The Hurricanes score an average of 70.4 points per game, 13.2 more points than the 57.2 the Lady Tigers allow.

When it scores more than 57.2 points, Miami (FL) is 17-8.

LSU is 23-0 when it gives up fewer than 70.4 points.

The 82.7 points per game the Lady Tigers score are 18.8 more points than the Hurricanes give up (63.9).

LSU is 26-1 when scoring more than 63.9 points.

Miami (FL) is 18-9 when giving up fewer than 82.7 points.

This season the Lady Tigers are shooting 46.5% from the field, 3.7% higher than the Hurricanes concede.

The Hurricanes make 41.6% of their shots from the field, 6% higher than the Lady Tigers' defensive field-goal percentage.

LSU Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 3/17/2023 Hawaii W 73-50 Pete Maravich Assembly Center 3/19/2023 Michigan W 66-42 Pete Maravich Assembly Center 3/24/2023 Utah W 66-63 Bon Secours Wellness Arena 3/26/2023 Miami (FL) - Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Miami (FL) Schedule