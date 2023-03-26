The Atlanta Hawks (37-37) are just 2-point underdogs as they attempt to continue a three-game home win streak when they take on the Memphis Grizzlies (46-27) on Sunday, March 26, 2023 at State Farm Arena. The game airs at 6:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSSE, and BSSEX.

Grizzlies vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, March 26, 2023

Sunday, March 26, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSSE, and BSSEX

NBA TV, BSSE, and BSSEX Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Grizzlies vs. Hawks Score Prediction

Prediction: Grizzlies 117 - Hawks 115

Spread & Total Prediction for Grizzlies vs. Hawks

Pick ATS: Hawks (+ 2)

Hawks (+ 2) Pick OU: Under (247)



The Grizzlies have covered the spread more often than the Hawks this season, recording an ATS record of 34-35-4, as opposed to the 33-39-2 mark of the Hawks.

As a 2-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Atlanta is 12-10-1 against the spread compared to the 26-21-4 ATS record Memphis racks up as a 2-point favorite.

Memphis' games have gone over the total 45.2% of the time this season (33 out of 73), less often than Atlanta's games have (41 out of 74).

The Grizzlies have a .768 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (43-13) this season while the Hawks have a .355 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (11-20).

Grizzlies Performance Insights

Memphis is eighth in the NBA with 116.7 points per game this season. At the other end, it ranks seventh with 112.3 points allowed per contest.

The Grizzlies rank 11th in the NBA with 25.7 dimes per game.

The Grizzlies are sinking 11.8 treys per game (17th-ranked in league). They own a 35% shooting percentage (21st-ranked) from downtown.

Memphis is attempting 58.3 two-pointers per game this year, which account for 63.3% of the shots it has taken (and 72.8% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it is attempting 33.8 three-pointers per contest, which are 36.7% of its shots (and 27.2% of the team's buckets).

