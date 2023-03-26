Grizzlies vs. Hawks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 26
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The Atlanta Hawks (37-37) are just 2-point underdogs as they attempt to continue a three-game home win streak when they take on the Memphis Grizzlies (46-27) on Sunday, March 26, 2023 at State Farm Arena. The game airs at 6:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSSE, and BSSEX.
Grizzlies vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds
- Date: Sunday, March 26, 2023
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSSE, and BSSEX
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: State Farm Arena
Grizzlies vs. Hawks Score Prediction
- Prediction: Grizzlies 117 - Hawks 115
Spread & Total Prediction for Grizzlies vs. Hawks
- Pick ATS: Hawks (+ 2)
- Pick OU:
Under (247)
- The Grizzlies have covered the spread more often than the Hawks this season, recording an ATS record of 34-35-4, as opposed to the 33-39-2 mark of the Hawks.
- As a 2-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Atlanta is 12-10-1 against the spread compared to the 26-21-4 ATS record Memphis racks up as a 2-point favorite.
- Memphis' games have gone over the total 45.2% of the time this season (33 out of 73), less often than Atlanta's games have (41 out of 74).
- The Grizzlies have a .768 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (43-13) this season while the Hawks have a .355 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (11-20).
Grizzlies Performance Insights
- Memphis is eighth in the NBA with 116.7 points per game this season. At the other end, it ranks seventh with 112.3 points allowed per contest.
- The Grizzlies rank 11th in the NBA with 25.7 dimes per game.
- The Grizzlies are sinking 11.8 treys per game (17th-ranked in league). They own a 35% shooting percentage (21st-ranked) from downtown.
- Memphis is attempting 58.3 two-pointers per game this year, which account for 63.3% of the shots it has taken (and 72.8% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it is attempting 33.8 three-pointers per contest, which are 36.7% of its shots (and 27.2% of the team's buckets).
