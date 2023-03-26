Dillon Brooks and his Memphis Grizzlies teammates face off versus the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET.

Brooks, in his most recent showing, had 11 points in a 151-114 win over the Rockets.

Below, we dig into Brooks' stats and trends to help you pick out the best prop bets.

Dillon Brooks Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 14.2 12.3 Rebounds 2.5 3.3 3.1 Assists -- 2.5 2.7 PRA -- 20 18.1 PR 16.5 17.5 15.4 3PM 1.5 1.9 2.3



Dillon Brooks Insights vs. the Hawks

Brooks is responsible for attempting 13.3% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 13.6 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 14.6% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.9 per game.

Brooks' opponents, the Hawks, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 13th in the NBA with 102.5 possessions per game, while his Grizzlies rank 11th in possessions per game with 104.1.

The Hawks are the 23rd-best defensive team in the league, allowing 117.8 points per game.

The Hawks are the 20th-ranked squad in the NBA, giving up 44.3 rebounds per game.

Giving up 26.0 assists per game, the Hawks are the 23rd-ranked squad in the league.

The Hawks concede 11.9 made 3-pointers per contest, seventh-ranked in the NBA.

Dillon Brooks vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/12/2022 29 18 5 4 5 0 0

