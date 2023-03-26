Desmond Bane and his Memphis Grizzlies teammates will face the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET.

Bane tallied 25 points and two steals in his most recent game, which ended in a 151-114 win versus the Rockets.

With prop bets available for Bane, let's break down some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.

Desmond Bane Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 22.5 21.1 19.6 Rebounds 4.5 5.0 5.1 Assists 3.5 4.2 4.8 PRA 30.5 30.3 29.5 PR 27.5 26.1 24.7 3PM 2.5 2.8 2.2



Desmond Bane Insights vs. the Hawks

Bane is responsible for attempting 12.2% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 16.0 per game.

Bane is averaging 7.0 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 14.4% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Bane's opponents, the Hawks, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 102.5 possessions per game, while his Grizzlies average 104.1 per game, which ranks 11th among NBA teams.

The Hawks allow 117.8 points per game, 23rd-ranked in the NBA.

On the boards, the Hawks are ranked 20th in the NBA, conceding 44.3 rebounds per game.

The Hawks are the 23rd-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 26 assists per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Hawks are seventh in the league, allowing 11.9 makes per game.

Desmond Bane vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/18/2022 31 15 5 3 3 0 1 11/26/2021 24 9 2 1 1 1 2

