Xavier Tillman and the Memphis Grizzlies hit the court versus the Houston Rockets at 8:00 PM ET on Friday.

Tillman, in his most recent appearance, had four points in a 130-125 win over the Rockets.

Now let's examine Tillman's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Xavier Tillman Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 6.5 9.5 Rebounds 5.5 4.7 6.0 Assists -- 1.5 2.5 PRA -- 12.7 18 PR 13.5 11.2 15.5 3PM 0.5 0.1 0.0



Xavier Tillman Insights vs. the Rockets

This season, Xavier Tillman has made 2.8 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 4.7% of his team's total makes.

Tillman's Grizzlies average 104.1 possessions per game, which ranks 12th among NBA teams, while the Rockets are one of the league's fastest, ranking ninth with 103 possessions per contest.

The Rockets concede 118.3 points per game, 27th-ranked in the league.

On the boards, the Rockets have conceded 41.3 rebounds per contest, which puts them fourth in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Rockets have allowed 25.8 per game, 16th in the league.

Conceding 14.6 made 3-pointers per contest, the Rockets are the worst squad in the league.

Xavier Tillman vs. the Rockets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/22/2023 19 4 2 1 0 0 0 3/1/2023 27 4 5 3 0 2 0 10/21/2022 7 0 2 0 0 0 0

