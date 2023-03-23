The Detroit Red Wings (31-30-9), coming off a 3-2 shootout win over the St. Louis Blues, host the St. Louis Blues (31-33-6) at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday, March 23 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSDET, and BSMW. The Blues lost to the Detroit Red Wings 3-2 in a shootout in their last outing.

The Blues are 5-4-1 over their past 10 contests, putting up 37 goals while allowing 32 in that time. On 31 power-play opportunities during that span, they have scored seven goals (22.6%).

Blues vs. Red Wings Predictions for Thursday

Our projection model for this game predicts a final score of Red Wings 4, Blues 3.

Moneyline Pick: Red Wings (-125)

Red Wings (-125) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Computer Predicted Spread: Red Wings (-1.3)

Blues Splits and Trends

The Blues have earned a record of 8-6-14 in overtime matchups as part of an overall mark of 31-33-6.

St. Louis has earned 20 points (8-1-4) in its 13 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

This season the Blues recorded only one goal in nine games and they've earned two points (1-8-0) in those contests.

St. Louis has eight points (2-14-4) when scoring exactly two goals this season.

The Blues have scored more than two goals in 39 games, earning 58 points from those contests.

St. Louis has scored a lone power-play goal in 31 games this season and has recorded 33 points from those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, St. Louis is 8-11-1 (17 points).

The Blues' opponents have had more shots in 45 games. The Blues went 21-19-5 in those contests (47 points).

Red Wings Rank Red Wings AVG Blues AVG Blues Rank 23rd 2.9 Goals Scored 3.1 19th 20th 3.26 Goals Allowed 3.61 26th 27th 28.8 Shots 28.6 28th 9th 30.5 Shots Allowed 32.5 24th 18th 20.9% Power Play % 20.3% 20th 19th 78.2% Penalty Kill % 76.4% 21st

Blues vs. Red Wings Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and BSMW

ESPN+, BSDET, and BSMW

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

