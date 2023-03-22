The Memphis Grizzlies (44-27) play the Houston Rockets (18-54) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday at FedExForum. Ja Morant of the Grizzlies is a player to watch in this game.

How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Rockets

Game Day: Wednesday, March 22

Wednesday, March 22 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: FedExForum

FedExForum Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Grizzlies' Last Game

The Grizzlies won their previous game versus the Mavericks, 112-108, on Monday. Jaren Jackson Jr. was their top scorer with 28 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jaren Jackson Jr. 28 4 1 0 1 1 Santi Aldama 22 14 2 0 0 2 Desmond Bane 17 6 2 1 0 1

Grizzlies Players to Watch

Jackson paces his team in rebounds per contest (6.6), and also averages 17.7 points and 0.9 assists. Defensively, he posts 1 steal and 3.1 blocked shots (first in the league).

Desmond Bane is posting 21.1 points, 4.2 assists and 5.1 rebounds per contest.

Tyus Jones posts 10.4 points, 2.4 rebounds and 5 assists per game. Defensively, he puts up 1 steal and 0.1 blocked shots.

Santi Aldama is posting 9.3 points, 1.3 assists and 4.8 rebounds per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jaren Jackson Jr. 21.9 6.5 1.2 0.8 2 1.6 Desmond Bane 20 5.2 4.6 0.6 0.3 2 Tyus Jones 14.7 3.9 7.6 1.2 0 1.8 Xavier Tillman 10.2 6.8 2.8 1.4 0.4 0.1 Santi Aldama 9 5.6 1.5 0 0.5 0.9

