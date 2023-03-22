How to Watch the Grizzlies vs. Rockets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 22
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Memphis Grizzlies (44-27) hope to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the Houston Rockets (18-54) on March 22, 2023 at FedExForum.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Grizzlies and Rockets, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to fuboTV.
Grizzlies vs. Rockets Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: Bally Sports
Grizzlies Stats Insights
- This season, the Grizzlies have a 47% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.8% lower than the 47.8% of shots the Rockets' opponents have made.
- Memphis has a 27-5 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.8% from the field.
- The Grizzlies are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Rockets sit at fourth.
- The Grizzlies score 116 points per game, only 2.1 fewer points than the 118.1 the Rockets give up.
- When Memphis puts up more than 118.1 points, it is 26-5.
Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison
- At home, the Grizzlies are putting up 5.5 more points per game (118.8) than they are when playing on the road (113.3).
- In 2022-23, Memphis is allowing 108.2 points per game in home games. Away from home, it is allowing 115.9.
- The Grizzlies are sinking 11.9 threes per game with a 34.7% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which is 0.5 more threes and 0.2% points better than they're averaging away from home (11.4 threes per game, 34.5% three-point percentage).
Grizzlies Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Steven Adams
|Out
|Knee
|Brandon Clarke
|Out For Season
|Achilles
|Vince Williams Jr.
|Out
|Shoulder
