At FedExForum on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, the Memphis Grizzlies (44-27) hope to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Houston Rockets (18-54) at 8:00 PM ET. The contest airs on BSSE and SportsNet SW.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Grizzlies vs. Rockets matchup in this article.

Grizzlies vs. Rockets Game Info

  • Date: Wednesday, March 22, 2023
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: BSSE and SportsNet SW
  • Location: Memphis, Tennessee
  • Venue: FedExForum

Grizzlies vs. Rockets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Grizzlies Moneyline Rockets Moneyline
DraftKings Grizzlies (-12.5) 231.5 -900 +625 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Grizzlies (-12.5) 231.5 -900 +600 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Grizzlies (-13.5) 226.5 -909 +600 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Grizzlies (-13.5) 226.5 -1100 +750 Bet on this game with Tipico

Grizzlies vs. Rockets Betting Trends

  • The Grizzlies' +277 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 3.9 points per game) is a result of scoring 116.0 points per game (10th in the NBA) while allowing 112.1 per outing (fifth in the league).
  • The Rockets put up 110.3 points per game (29th in league) while giving up 118.1 per outing (26th in NBA). They have a -564 scoring differential and have been outscored by 7.8 points per game.
  • The teams combine to score 226.3 points per game, 5.2 fewer points than this matchup's total.
  • Combined, these teams give up 230.2 points per game, 1.3 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.
  • Memphis has won 32 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 39 times.
  • Houston has put together a 27-39-6 ATS record so far this season.

Grizzlies and Rockets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs
Grizzlies +2000 +850 -10000
Rockets - - -

