At FedExForum on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, the Memphis Grizzlies (44-27) hope to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Houston Rockets (18-54) at 8:00 PM ET. The contest airs on BSSE and SportsNet SW.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Grizzlies vs. Rockets matchup in this article.

Grizzlies vs. Rockets Game Info

Date: Wednesday, March 22, 2023

Grizzlies vs. Rockets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Grizzlies vs. Rockets Betting Trends

The Grizzlies' +277 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 3.9 points per game) is a result of scoring 116.0 points per game (10th in the NBA) while allowing 112.1 per outing (fifth in the league).

The Rockets put up 110.3 points per game (29th in league) while giving up 118.1 per outing (26th in NBA). They have a -564 scoring differential and have been outscored by 7.8 points per game.

The teams combine to score 226.3 points per game, 5.2 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Combined, these teams give up 230.2 points per game, 1.3 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

Memphis has won 32 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 39 times.

Houston has put together a 27-39-6 ATS record so far this season.

Grizzlies and Rockets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Grizzlies +2000 +850 -10000 Rockets - - -

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.