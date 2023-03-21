The Detroit Red Wings (30-30-9) will aim to stop a six-game road losing streak when they square off against the St. Louis Blues (31-33-5) on Tuesday, March 21 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSMW, and BSDET.

Blues vs. Red Wings Game Info

When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

ESPN+, BSMW, and BSDET Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Favorite Underdog Total Blues (-135) Red Wings (+115) 6.5

Blues Betting Insights

The Blues have compiled an 11-11 record when favored on the moneyline this season.

St. Louis is 8-7 (winning 53.3% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -135 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Blues a 57.4% chance to win.

St. Louis and its opponent have gone over 6.5 combined goals in 40 of 69 games this season.

Blues vs. Red Wings Rankings

Blues Total (Rank) Red Wings Total (Rank) 215 (20th) Goals 201 (25th) 251 (26th) Goals Allowed 226 (17th) 42 (20th) Power Play Goals 49 (14th) 41 (12th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 46 (20th)

Blues Advanced Stats

In its past 10 contests, St. Louis went over six times.

The Blues and their opponents combined for an average of 6.5 goals in the past 10 games, equal to the over/under set for this matchup.

In their past 10 games, the Blues are scoring 2.0 more goals per game than their season-long average.

The Blues offense's 215 total goals (3.1 per game) rank 20th in the NHL.

The Blues are ranked 26th in league play in goals against this season, having given up 251 total goals (3.6 per game).

The team is ranked 25th in goal differential at -36.

