Monday's game that pits the Kansas Jayhawks (20-11) against the Missouri Tigers (18-13) at Allen Fieldhouse has a projected final score of 70-62 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Kansas, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 7:30 PM ET on March 20.

The Tigers came out on top in their most recent game 61-51 against Illinois State on Thursday.

Missouri vs. Kansas Game Info

When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, March 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas

Missouri vs. Kansas Score Prediction

Prediction: Kansas 70, Missouri 62

Missouri Schedule Analysis

The Tigers took down the Mississippi State Bulldogs (No. 36 in our computer rankings) in a 75-62 win on February 16 -- their signature win of the season.

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Tigers are 2-8 (.200%) -- tied for the 49th-most wins, but also tied for the 47th-most losses.

Missouri has six wins over Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 21st-most in Division 1.

The Jayhawks have tied for the 27th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation based on the RPI (eight).

Missouri 2022-23 Best Wins

75-62 at home over Mississippi State (No. 36) on February 16

66-65 on the road over Alabama (No. 42) on January 5

71-66 over UMass (No. 48) on December 3

69-47 over Wake Forest (No. 79) on November 21

74-61 at home over Jackson State (No. 80) on December 11

Missouri Performance Insights