Missouri vs. Kansas Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 20
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 2:38 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Monday's game that pits the Kansas Jayhawks (20-11) against the Missouri Tigers (18-13) at Allen Fieldhouse has a projected final score of 70-62 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Kansas, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 7:30 PM ET on March 20.
The Tigers came out on top in their most recent game 61-51 against Illinois State on Thursday.
Missouri vs. Kansas Game Info
- When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas
Missouri vs. Kansas Score Prediction
- Prediction: Kansas 70, Missouri 62
Missouri Schedule Analysis
- The Tigers took down the Mississippi State Bulldogs (No. 36 in our computer rankings) in a 75-62 win on February 16 -- their signature win of the season.
- When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Tigers are 2-8 (.200%) -- tied for the 49th-most wins, but also tied for the 47th-most losses.
- Missouri has six wins over Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 21st-most in Division 1.
- The Jayhawks have tied for the 27th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation based on the RPI (eight).
Missouri 2022-23 Best Wins
- 75-62 at home over Mississippi State (No. 36) on February 16
- 66-65 on the road over Alabama (No. 42) on January 5
- 71-66 over UMass (No. 48) on December 3
- 69-47 over Wake Forest (No. 79) on November 21
- 74-61 at home over Jackson State (No. 80) on December 11
Missouri Performance Insights
- The Tigers' +102 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 3.3 points per game) is a result of putting up 65.2 points per game (175th in college basketball) while giving up 61.9 per contest (107th in college basketball).
- In conference play, Missouri is averaging fewer points (60.9 per game) than it is overall (65.2) in 2022-23.
- At home the Tigers are putting up 68.8 points per game, 10.8 more than they are averaging on the road (58).
- Missouri gives up 60.4 points per game at home, and 62 on the road.
- While the Tigers are scoring 65.2 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that in their previous 10 games, producing 62.9 points per contest.
