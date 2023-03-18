Saturday's contest between the Tennessee Lady Volunteers (23-11) and the Saint Louis Billikens (17-17) at Thompson-Boling Arena is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 81-61 and heavily favors Tennessee to take home the win. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on March 18.

In their most recent game on Sunday, the Billikens secured a 91-85 win against UMass.

Saint Louis vs. Tennessee Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: ABC

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Saint Louis vs. Tennessee Score Prediction

Prediction: Tennessee 81, Saint Louis 61

Saint Louis Schedule Analysis

The Billikens claimed their best win of the season on March 5, when they secured a 91-85 victory over the UMass Minutewomen, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 48), according to our computer rankings.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Saint Louis is 3-7 (.300%) -- tied for the seventh-most losses.

The Lady Volunteers have tied for the 92nd-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country according to the RPI (five).

Saint Louis 2022-23 Best Wins

91-85 over UMass (No. 48) on March 5

77-75 at home over UMass (No. 48) on February 22

59-56 over Rhode Island (No. 75) on March 4

75-65 at home over Illinois State (No. 79) on December 3

59-44 over Saint Joseph's (PA) (No. 92) on March 3

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Saint Louis Performance Insights