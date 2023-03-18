The No. 7 seed Missouri Tigers (25-9) are 6.5-point favorites to advance to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament when they play the No. 15 seed Princeton Tigers (22-8) on Saturday at 6:10 PM on TNT. The point total for the matchup is set at 148.5.

Missouri vs. Princeton Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023

Saturday, March 18, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV: TNT

TNT Where: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Missouri -6.5 148.5

Missouri Betting Records & Stats

Missouri and its opponents have combined to score more than 148.5 points in 18 of 33 games this season.

The average total in Missouri's matchups this year is 153.7, 5.2 more points than this game's over/under.

The Missouri Tigers' ATS record is 17-15-1 this season.

Missouri has entered the game as favorites 16 times this season and won 15, or 93.8%, of those games.

Missouri has been at least a -280 moneyline favorite nine times this season and won all of those games.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 73.7% chance of a victory for Missouri.

Missouri vs. Princeton Over/Under Stats

Games Over 148.5 % of Games Over 148.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Missouri 18 54.5% 79.4 154.8 74.3 142.4 149.5 Princeton 8 28.6% 75.4 154.8 68.1 142.4 143.2

Additional Missouri Insights & Trends

Missouri has gone 7-3 in its last 10 contests, with a 5-5 record against the spread during that span.

The Missouri Tigers have gone over the total in four of their past 10 outings.

The Missouri Tigers record 11.3 more points per game (79.4) than the Princeton Tigers give up (68.1).

Missouri is 13-6-1 against the spread and 21-0 overall when scoring more than 68.1 points.

Missouri vs. Princeton Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Missouri 17-15-1 4-6-1 17-16-0 Princeton 16-12-0 2-0 15-12-1

Missouri vs. Princeton Home/Away Splits

Missouri Princeton 16-3 Home Record 11-3 5-5 Away Record 7-4 7-10-1 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 6-4-0 Away ATS Record 7-4-0 83.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 81.4 73.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 72.4 11-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-3-1 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

