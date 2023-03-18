The No. 7 seed from the South Region bracket, the Missouri Tigers (25-9), face the No. 15 seed Princeton Tigers (22-8) on Saturday with a spot in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament on the line. Missouri has been installed as a 6.5-point favorite to win this second round matchup, which begins at 6:10 PM on TNT. The over/under in the matchup is set at 150.

Missouri vs. Princeton Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023

Saturday, March 18, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV: TNT

TNT Where: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Missouri -6.5 150

Missouri Betting Records & Stats

Missouri's 33 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 150 points 17 times.

Missouri has an average point total of 153.7 in its games this year, 3.7 more points than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, the Missouri Tigers have compiled a 17-15-1 record against the spread.

Missouri has won 15, or 93.8%, of the 16 games it has played as the favorite this season.

Missouri has been at least a -280 moneyline favorite nine times this season and won all of those games.

The implied probability of a win from Missouri, based on the moneyline, is 73.7%.

Missouri vs. Princeton Over/Under Stats

Games Over 150 % of Games Over 150 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Missouri 17 51.5% 79.4 154.8 74.3 142.4 149.5 Princeton 8 28.6% 75.4 154.8 68.1 142.4 143.2

Additional Missouri Insights & Trends

Missouri has a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 7-3 overall over its last 10 games.

The Missouri Tigers have hit the over in four of their past 10 games.

The Missouri Tigers score 11.3 more points per game (79.4) than the Princeton Tigers allow (68.1).

Missouri is 13-6-1 against the spread and 21-0 overall when scoring more than 68.1 points.

Missouri vs. Princeton Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Missouri 17-15-1 4-6-1 17-16-0 Princeton 16-12-0 2-0 15-12-1

Missouri vs. Princeton Home/Away Splits

Missouri Princeton 16-3 Home Record 11-3 5-5 Away Record 7-4 7-10-1 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 6-4-0 Away ATS Record 7-4-0 83.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 81.4 73.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 72.4 11-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-3-1 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

