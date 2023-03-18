The No. 7 seed Missouri Tigers (25-9) take on the No. 15 seed Princeton Tigers (22-8) with a Sweet 16 spot in the South Region of the bracket on the line on Saturday at Golden 1 Center.

Missouri vs. Princeton Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: TNT

Missouri Stats Insights

The Missouri Tigers make 47.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.3 percentage points higher than the Princeton Tigers have allowed to their opponents (42.1%).

In games Missouri shoots higher than 42.1% from the field, it is 21-1 overall.

The Missouri Tigers are the 355th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Princeton Tigers sit at 15th.

The Missouri Tigers score 11.3 more points per game (79.4) than the Princeton Tigers allow (68.1).

When Missouri puts up more than 68.1 points, it is 21-0.

Missouri Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home, Missouri is scoring 10.3 more points per game (83.6) than it is when playing on the road (73.3).

The Missouri Tigers are ceding 74.5 points per game this season at home, which is 2.1 fewer points than they're allowing away from home (76.6).

In home games, Missouri is making 0.7 more treys per game (9.5) than on the road (8.8). It also has a better three-point percentage at home (36.1%) compared to in away games (33.8%).

Missouri Schedule