How to Watch Missouri vs. Princeton on TV or Live Stream - NCAA Tournament Second Round
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The No. 7 seed Missouri Tigers (25-9) take on the No. 15 seed Princeton Tigers (22-8) with a Sweet 16 spot in the South Region of the bracket on the line on Saturday at Golden 1 Center.
Missouri vs. Princeton Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
- TV: TNT
Missouri Stats Insights
- The Missouri Tigers make 47.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.3 percentage points higher than the Princeton Tigers have allowed to their opponents (42.1%).
- In games Missouri shoots higher than 42.1% from the field, it is 21-1 overall.
- The Missouri Tigers are the 355th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Princeton Tigers sit at 15th.
- The Missouri Tigers score 11.3 more points per game (79.4) than the Princeton Tigers allow (68.1).
- When Missouri puts up more than 68.1 points, it is 21-0.
Missouri Home & Away Comparison
- When playing at home, Missouri is scoring 10.3 more points per game (83.6) than it is when playing on the road (73.3).
- The Missouri Tigers are ceding 74.5 points per game this season at home, which is 2.1 fewer points than they're allowing away from home (76.6).
- In home games, Missouri is making 0.7 more treys per game (9.5) than on the road (8.8). It also has a better three-point percentage at home (36.1%) compared to in away games (33.8%).
Missouri Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/10/2023
|Tennessee
|W 79-71
|Bridgestone Arena
|3/11/2023
|Alabama
|L 72-61
|Bridgestone Arena
|3/16/2023
|Utah State
|W 76-65
|Golden 1 Center
|3/18/2023
|Princeton
|-
|Golden 1 Center
