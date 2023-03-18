Kobe Brown and Tosan Evbuomwan are two players to watch on Saturday at 6:10 PM ET, when the Missouri Tigers play the Princeton Tigers in the second round of the NCAA tournament at Golden 1 Center.

Missouri's Last Game

On Thursday, in its last game, Missouri defeated Utah State 76-65. With 23 points, D'Moi Hodge was its leading scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM D'Moi Hodge 23 4 2 4 0 5 Kobe Brown 19 8 2 2 1 3 DeAndre Gholston 11 2 1 0 0 0

Princeton's Last Game

Princeton won its most recent game versus Arizona, 59-55, on Thursday. Evbuomwan led the way with 15 points, and also had seven boards and four assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Tosan Evbuomwan 15 7 4 1 1 0 Blake Peters 9 3 0 1 0 3 Ryan Langborg 8 2 1 1 2 0

Missouri Players to Watch

Brown is tops on the Missouri Tigers with 15.9 points per game and 6.3 rebounds, while also posting 2.5 assists.

Hodge posts 15.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, shooting 48.2% from the floor and 40.5% from downtown with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Noah Carter averages 9.5 points, 4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. Defensively, he puts up 0.5 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Nick Honor leads his team in assists per contest (2.8), and also puts up 7.9 points and 1.6 rebounds. At the other end, he averages 1.5 steals and 0 blocked shots.

DeAndre Gholston is posting 10.7 points, 1.8 assists and 2.3 rebounds per game.

Princeton Players to Watch

The Princeton Tigers receive 10.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2 assists per game from Matt Allocco.

Caden Pierce is putting up a team-leading 7.1 rebounds per game. And he is contributing 8.3 points and 1.2 assists, making 43.1% of his shots from the floor and 32.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 treys per contest.

Ryan Langborg is posting 12 points, 3 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, making 40.8% of his shots from the floor and 32.2% from 3-point range, with 1.9 triples per game.

The Princeton Tigers get 8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game from Keeshawn Kellman.

Missouri Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM D'Moi Hodge 17.4 3.6 1.4 3.1 0.4 3.5 Kobe Brown 15.1 6.8 2 1.7 0.5 1.7 Noah Carter 9.5 3.9 2.2 0.8 0.1 1.1 DeAndre Gholston 11.8 2.3 2.1 0.6 0 0.8 Nick Honor 6.5 1.3 2.8 1.1 0 1.5

Princeton Top Performers (Last 10 Games)