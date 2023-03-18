Saturday's second-round NCAA tournament matchup between the Missouri Tigers and the Princeton Tigers at Golden 1 Center at 6:10 PM ET features the Missouri Tigers' Kobe Brown and the Tigers' Tosan Evbuomwan as players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on TNT.

How to Watch Missouri vs. Princeton

Game Day: Saturday, March 18

Saturday, March 18 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Arena: Golden 1 Center

Golden 1 Center Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California TV: TNT

Missouri's Last Game

In its most recent game, Missouri beat Utah State on Thursday, 76-65. D'Moi Hodge scored a team-high 23 points (and chipped in two assists and four rebounds).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM D'Moi Hodge 23 4 2 4 0 5 Kobe Brown 19 8 2 2 1 3 DeAndre Gholston 11 2 1 0 0 0

Princeton's Last Game

In its most recent game, Princeton topped Arizona on Thursday, 59-55. Its top scorer was Evbuomwan with 15 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Tosan Evbuomwan 15 7 4 1 1 0 Blake Peters 9 3 0 1 0 3 Ryan Langborg 8 2 1 1 2 0

Missouri Players to Watch

Brown averages 15.9 points and 6.3 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also putting up 2.5 assists, shooting 55.9% from the floor and 45.8% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Hodge averages 15.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 2.6 steals (fifth in college basketball) and 0.5 blocked shots.

Noah Carter averages 9.5 points, 4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Nick Honor is tops on the Missouri Tigers at 2.8 assists per contest, while also posting 1.6 rebounds and 7.9 points.

DeAndre Gholston is posting 10.7 points, 1.8 assists and 2.3 rebounds per game.

Princeton Players to Watch

Matt Allocco gets the Princeton Tigers 10.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2 assists per game. He also puts up 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Caden Pierce is averaging a team-best 7.1 rebounds per game. And he is producing 8.3 points and 1.2 assists, making 43.1% of his shots from the floor and 32.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 treys per contest.

The Princeton Tigers get 12 points, 3 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Ryan Langborg.

The Princeton Tigers get 8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game from Keeshawn Kellman.

Missouri Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM D'Moi Hodge 17.4 3.6 1.4 3.1 0.4 3.5 Kobe Brown 15.1 6.8 2 1.7 0.5 1.7 Noah Carter 9.5 3.9 2.2 0.8 0.1 1.1 DeAndre Gholston 11.8 2.3 2.1 0.6 0 0.8 Nick Honor 6.5 1.3 2.8 1.1 0 1.5

Princeton Top Performers (Last 10 Games)