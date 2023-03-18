The NCAA tournament at Golden 1 Center on Saturday features a second-round matchup that pits the Missouri Tigers against the Princeton Tigers at 6:10 PM ET. The Missouri Tigers' Kobe Brown and the Tigers' Tosan Evbuomwan are two players to watch in this game.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on TNT.

How to Watch Missouri vs. Princeton

Game Day: Saturday, March 18

Saturday, March 18 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Arena: Golden 1 Center

Golden 1 Center Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California TV: TNT | Watch select March Madness games live on FuboTV

Missouri's Last Game

In its most recent game, Missouri defeated Utah State on Thursday, 76-65. Its top scorer was D'Moi Hodge with 23 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM D'Moi Hodge 23 4 2 4 0 5 Kobe Brown 19 8 2 2 1 3 DeAndre Gholston 11 2 1 0 0 0

Princeton's Last Game

Princeton won its previous game versus Arizona, 59-55, on Thursday. Evbuomwan led the way with 15 points, and also had seven boards and four assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Tosan Evbuomwan 15 7 4 1 1 0 Blake Peters 9 3 0 1 0 3 Ryan Langborg 8 2 1 1 2 0

Missouri Players to Watch

Brown paces his team in both points (15.9) and rebounds (6.3) per contest, and also posts 2.5 assists. At the other end, he delivers 1.5 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Hodge puts up 15.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest, shooting 48.2% from the field and 40.5% from downtown with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Noah Carter posts 9.5 points, 4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Nick Honor is tops on his squad in assists per game (2.8), and also averages 7.9 points and 1.6 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 1.5 steals and 0 blocked shots.

DeAndre Gholston puts up 10.7 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Princeton Players to Watch

The Princeton Tigers receive 10.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2 assists per game from Matt Allocco.

Caden Pierce is putting up a team-best 7.1 rebounds per game. And he is producing 8.3 points and 1.2 assists, making 43.1% of his shots from the field and 32.7% from 3-point range, with 1.2 treys per game.

The Princeton Tigers get 12 points, 3 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Ryan Langborg.

Keeshawn Kellman gives the Princeton Tigers 8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game. He also puts up 0.1 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Missouri Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM D'Moi Hodge 17.4 3.6 1.4 3.1 0.4 3.5 Kobe Brown 15.1 6.8 2 1.7 0.5 1.7 Noah Carter 9.5 3.9 2.2 0.8 0.1 1.1 DeAndre Gholston 11.8 2.3 2.1 0.6 0 0.8 Nick Honor 6.5 1.3 2.8 1.1 0 1.5

Princeton Top Performers (Last 10 Games)