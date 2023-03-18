Saturday's game that pits the Missouri Tigers (25-9) against the Princeton Tigers (22-8) at Golden 1 Center has a projected final score of 77-71 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Missouri, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 6:10 PM ET on March 18.

According to our computer prediction, Missouri projects to cover the 6.5-point spread in its matchup versus Princeton. The over/under is listed at 146, and the two teams are projected to exceed it.

Missouri vs. Princeton Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023

Saturday, March 18, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV: TNT

TNT Where: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Golden 1 Center Line: Missouri -6.5

Missouri -6.5 Point Total: 146

146 Moneyline (To Win): Missouri -270, Princeton +220

Missouri vs. Princeton Score Prediction

Prediction: Missouri 77, Princeton 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Missouri vs. Princeton

Pick ATS: Missouri (-6.5)



Missouri (-6.5) Pick OU: Over (146)



Missouri has a 17-15-1 record against the spread so far this season compared to Princeton, who is 16-12-0 ATS. The Missouri Tigers have a 17-16-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Princeton Tigers have a record of 15-12-1 when it comes to hitting the over. The two teams average 154.8 points per game, 8.8 more points than this matchup's total. Missouri has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall in the past 10 games. Princeton has gone 8-2 against the spread and 8-2 overall in its last 10 contests.

Missouri Performance Insights

The Missouri Tigers outscore opponents by 5.1 points per game (scoring 79.4 points per game to rank 22nd in college basketball while giving up 74.3 per outing to rank 298th in college basketball) and have a +173 scoring differential overall.

Missouri ranks 355th in the country at 27.6 rebounds per game. That's 6.5 fewer than the 34.1 its opponents average.

Missouri hits 9.4 three-pointers per game (21st in college basketball) at a 36.2% rate (68th in college basketball), compared to the 8.7 its opponents make while shooting 34.9% from deep.

The Missouri Tigers put up 100.2 points per 100 possessions (28th in college basketball), while giving up 93.8 points per 100 possessions (250th in college basketball).

Missouri wins the turnover battle by 5.7 per game, committing 10.6 (49th in college basketball) while its opponents average 16.3.

