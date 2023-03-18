Saturday's game at Golden 1 Center has the Missouri Tigers (25-9) matching up with the Princeton Tigers (22-8) at 6:10 PM ET on March 18. Our computer prediction projects a 77-71 win for Missouri, who are favored by our model.

Based on our computer prediction, Missouri projects to cover the 6.5-point spread in its matchup versus Princeton. The over/under has been set at 148.5, and the two teams are projected to go under that total.

Missouri vs. Princeton Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023

Saturday, March 18, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV: TNT

TNT Where: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Golden 1 Center Line: Missouri -6.5

Missouri -6.5 Point Total: 148.5

148.5 Moneyline (To Win): Missouri -280, Princeton +230

Missouri vs. Princeton Score Prediction

Prediction: Missouri 77, Princeton 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Missouri vs. Princeton

Pick ATS: Missouri (-6.5)



Missouri (-6.5) Pick OU: Under (148.5)



Missouri is 17-15-1 against the spread, while Princeton's ATS record this season is 16-12-0. A total of 17 out of the Missouri Tigers' games this season have gone over the point total, and 15 of the Princeton Tigers' games have gone over. The teams combine to score 154.8 points per game, 6.3 more points than this matchup's total. Missouri has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall over the past 10 contests. Princeton has gone 8-2 against the spread and 8-2 overall in its last 10 contests.

Missouri Performance Insights

The Missouri Tigers' +173 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 5.1 points per game) is a result of scoring 79.4 points per game (22nd in college basketball) while allowing 74.3 per contest (298th in college basketball).

Missouri loses the rebound battle by 6.5 boards on average. it collects 27.6 rebounds per game, which ranks 355th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 34.1 per outing.

Missouri makes 9.4 three-pointers per game (22nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.7. It shoots 36.2% from deep while its opponents hit 34.9% from long range.

The Missouri Tigers rank 28th in college basketball with 100.2 points scored per 100 possessions, and 250th in college basketball defensively with 93.8 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Missouri has won the turnover battle by 5.7 turnovers per game, committing 10.6 (49th in college basketball action) while forcing 16.3 (eighth in college basketball).

