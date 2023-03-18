Saturday's game that pits the Missouri Tigers (25-9) versus the Princeton Tigers (22-8) at Golden 1 Center has a projected final score of 77-71 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Missouri, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 6:10 PM ET on March 18.

Based on our computer prediction, Missouri is projected to cover the point spread (6.5) versus Princeton. The two sides are projected to come in below the 148.5 over/under.

Missouri vs. Princeton Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023

Saturday, March 18, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV: TNT

TNT Where: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Golden 1 Center Line: Missouri -6.5

Missouri -6.5 Point Total: 148.5

148.5 Moneyline (To Win): Missouri -280, Princeton +230

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Missouri vs. Princeton Score Prediction

Prediction: Missouri 77, Princeton 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Missouri vs. Princeton

Pick ATS: Missouri (-6.5)



Missouri (-6.5) Pick OU: Under (148.5)



Missouri is 17-15-1 against the spread, while Princeton's ATS record this season is 16-12-0. The Missouri Tigers have a 17-16-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Princeton Tigers have a record of 15-12-1 when it comes to hitting the over. The two teams score 154.8 points per game, 6.3 more points than this matchup's total. Missouri is 5-5 against the spread and 7-3 overall over its last 10 games, while Princeton has gone 8-2 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

Put your picks to the test and bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Missouri Performance Insights

The Missouri Tigers average 79.4 points per game (23rd in college basketball) while allowing 74.3 per contest (298th in college basketball). They have a +173 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 5.1 points per game.

The 27.6 rebounds per game Missouri averages rank 355th in college basketball, and are 6.5 fewer than the 34.1 its opponents grab per contest.

Missouri makes 9.4 three-pointers per game (22nd in college basketball), while its opponents have made 8.7 on average.

The Missouri Tigers rank 28th in college basketball with 100.2 points scored per 100 possessions, and 250th in college basketball defensively with 93.8 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Missouri has won the turnover battle by 5.7 turnovers per game, committing 10.6 (49th in college basketball play) while forcing 16.3 (eighth in college basketball).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.