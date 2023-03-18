Saturday's game at Golden 1 Center has the Missouri Tigers (25-9) squaring off against the Princeton Tigers (22-8) at 6:10 PM ET on March 18. Our computer prediction projects a 77-71 victory for Missouri, who are favored by our model.

According to our computer prediction, the Missouri versus Princeton matchup has a predicted spread that matches the actual spread (6.5). The two teams are projected to fall short of the 150 total.

Missouri vs. Princeton Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023

Saturday, March 18, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV: TNT

TNT Where: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Golden 1 Center Line: Missouri -6.5

Missouri -6.5 Point Total: 150

150 Moneyline (To Win): Missouri -280, Princeton +230

Missouri vs. Princeton Score Prediction

Prediction: Missouri 77, Princeton 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Missouri vs. Princeton

Pick ATS: Pick Em



Pick Em Pick OU: Under (150)



Missouri has a 17-15-1 record against the spread this season compared to Princeton, who is 16-12-0 ATS. The Missouri Tigers have hit the over in 17 games, while Princeton Tigers games have gone over 15 times. The two teams average 154.8 points per game, 4.8 more points than this matchup's total. Missouri is 5-5 against the spread and 7-3 overall in its past 10 contests, while Princeton has gone 8-2 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

Missouri Performance Insights

The Missouri Tigers have a +173 scoring differential, topping opponents by 5.1 points per game. They're putting up 79.4 points per game to rank 23rd in college basketball and are allowing 74.3 per contest to rank 297th in college basketball.

The 27.6 rebounds per game Missouri averages rank 355th in the nation, and are 6.5 fewer than the 34.1 its opponents grab per outing.

Missouri hits 9.4 three-pointers per game (22nd in college basketball), while its opponents have made 8.7 on average.

The Missouri Tigers rank 28th in college basketball by averaging 100.2 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 251st in college basketball, allowing 93.8 points per 100 possessions.

Missouri has come up on top in the turnover battle by 5.7 turnovers per game, committing 10.6 (51st in college basketball play) while forcing 16.3 (eighth in college basketball).

