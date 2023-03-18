Saturday's game between the Missouri Tigers (25-9) and the Princeton Tigers (22-8) at Golden 1 Center has a projected final score of 77-71 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Missouri squad taking home the win. Tipoff is at TBA on March 18.

According to our computer prediction, the Missouri versus Princeton matchup has a predicted point spread that equals the actual spread (6.5). The two sides are projected to fall short of the 150.5 over/under.

Missouri vs. Princeton Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023

Time: TBD

Where: Sacramento, California

Venue: Golden 1 Center

Line: Missouri -6.5

Point Total: 150.5

Moneyline (To Win): Missouri -280, Princeton +230

Missouri vs. Princeton Score Prediction

Prediction: Missouri 77, Princeton 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Missouri vs. Princeton

Pick ATS: Pick Em



Pick OU: Under (150.5)



Missouri is 17-15-1 against the spread this season compared to Princeton's 16-12-0 ATS record. The Missouri Tigers have a 17-16-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Princeton Tigers have a record of 15-12-1 when it comes to hitting the over. The teams combine to score 154.8 points per game, 4.3 more points than this matchup's total. Over the last 10 contests, Missouri has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall. Princeton has gone 8-2 against the spread and 8-2 overall in its last 10 matches.

Missouri Performance Insights

The Missouri Tigers have a +173 scoring differential, topping opponents by 5.1 points per game. They're putting up 79.4 points per game to rank 23rd in college basketball and are giving up 74.3 per contest to rank 297th in college basketball.

Missouri averages 27.6 rebounds per game (355th in college basketball) while allowing 34.1 per contest to its opponents. It is outrebounded by 6.5 boards per game.

Missouri connects on 9.4 three-pointers per game (22nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.7. It shoots 36.2% from deep while its opponents hit 34.9% from long range.

The Missouri Tigers average 100.2 points per 100 possessions on offense (29th in college basketball), and give up 93.8 points per 100 possessions (251st in college basketball).

Missouri wins the turnover battle by 5.7 per game, committing 10.6 (51st in college basketball) while its opponents average 16.3.

