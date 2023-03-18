The Memphis Grizzlies (42-27) hope to continue a seven-game home win streak when they host the Golden State Warriors (36-35) on March 18, 2023.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Grizzlies and Warriors.

Grizzlies vs. Warriors Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: NBA TV

Grizzlies Stats Insights

This season, the Grizzlies have a 46.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.2% lower than the 47.1% of shots the Warriors' opponents have knocked down.

In games Memphis shoots higher than 47.1% from the field, it is 28-6 overall.

The Grizzlies are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Warriors sit at ninth.

The 115.8 points per game the Grizzlies score are just 2.1 fewer points than the Warriors give up (117.9).

When Memphis puts up more than 117.9 points, it is 26-5.

Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Grizzlies have performed better at home this year, posting 118.6 points per game, compared to 113.3 per game on the road.

Defensively Memphis has played better in home games this year, surrendering 107.8 points per game, compared to 115.9 when playing on the road.

At home, the Grizzlies are draining 0.4 more three-pointers per game (11.8) than on the road (11.4). They own an identical three-point percentage at home compared to on the road (34.5%).

Grizzlies Injuries